Writing a Perfect Essay About Movies and Cinema

So, you got the task of writing an essay about movies and cinema. You might have even got the name of the movie you need to write about, but you are stuck with the beginning. What do you need to write? What details do you need to focus your essay on? Writing an essay about movies and cinema sounds like a distinct assignment, like an essay that is way more fun than other themes.

However, it comes with its own challenges that might leave you staring at a blank sheet. Wondering how to write an essay on a movie? Do you want to know what a movie essay should include and where should you start? We have compiled a list of tips and tricks that will help you face this challenge successfully. Read them below.

Write the Movie Essay

If you have to write an essay on movie, you probably already know that you have to watch the movie. Even though you have seen it before a few times, watching it again will help you spot the details you want to include. Any essay about a movie should delve deeper into some aspects, such as the plot, and characters, but special effects and music too.

If you have not watched the movie before, watching it twice would help you tremendously with your essay. Any edubirdie essay writer that works at an essay writing service has written essays about cinema and movies, and this would be the most valuable and helpful piece of advice. Any essay writer who would write my essay would advise me to do this. Watching the movie twice is helpful as the first time you can focus on the story and the plot, and the second one on stylistic elements, scenario execution, editing, and so on. When watching the movie, it is crucial to take notes so that you can use examples in your movie essay.

Outlining

One of the most crucial parts of writing any type of essay, not only one about cinema and a specific movie, is outlining. Many students skip this part for various reasons. They might feel they do not have enough time as the deadline is tight.

Or, they might not feel that an outline would help them a lot with their essay. However, you should know that an outline will help you structure your essay, so that you write one that is logical and coherent, but also clear and smooth. There are many movie elements you can talk about in a movie essay and an outline will help you organize them.

Credit: Unsplash

Write the Introduction

The introduction is the first part of the essay your teacher or audience will read. It is the first contact with your essay, so you need to just introduce the movie. Expose its title, release date, and director’s name. This is the part of the essay where you should expose the main theme of the topic.

Make sure you do not give too much information from the beginning, as the body of the article is where you should expand your thesis statement more. Do not forget about including and writing a thesis statement in the introduction of your movie essay where you expose your main focus for the movie.

The Movie Summary

Your essay about movies and cinema should have a summary that should be included in the body of the essay. For example, if you are writing an essay about a specific movie, you can make a short summary right after the introduction. It is crucial to imagine that your audience has not seen the movie, so choose to focus only on the essential details. You might have a word limit too, so it is essential to follow it.

Analysis

Every movie essay should include an analysis, where you just write your critiques for the movie. It is crucial to support your arguments with facts and examples from the movie, so this is where your notes will be really helpful. Talk about the scenario, directing, actors, and their acting. But also, about music and artistic elements.

Final Thoughts

Writing a perfect essay about movies and cinema might seem challenging, but if you follow these simple tips and tricks, you will surely manage it. The essential part is to watch the movie at least twice and take notes, as they will be valuable and support your claims. Do not skip the outline step as it helps you write a powerful, smooth, and logical essay.

Sven Eggers is a content writer and blogger. He is passionate about movies and his favorite one is ‘Inception’. Sven organizes movie nights with his friends every Friday.