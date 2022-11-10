Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

Classic UK rockers British Lion are delighted to announce an 11 date tour of the UK in January 2023. Tickets are on sale now from https://britishlionuk.com/tour/. The full list of dates :



Jan 06 Queens Hall, Nuneaton

Jan 07 Leadmill, Sheffield

Jan 08 The Garage, Glasgow

Jan 10 Brickyard, Carlisle

Jan 11 Parish, Huddersfield

Jan 13 Sin City, Swansea

Jan 14 Chinnerys, Southend

Jan 15 Concorde 2, Brighton

Jan 17 The Booking Hall, Dover

Jan 18 Islington Assembly Hall, London

Jan 19 Epic Studios, Norwich

Credit: British Lion





Special Guests at all shows will be Coney Hatch from Canada – the band’s first ever UK tour (aside from a couple of one-off shows at Nottingham Firefest in 2011 and 2014) and featuring three members of the original 1980’s line-up: bass player & vocalist Andy Curran, lead vocalist & guitarist Carl Dixon and drummer Dave Ketchum, along with guitarist Sean Kelly who joined the band in 2018. Additional support on the tour comes from Airforce.



Steve Harris comments: “We’re excited to be touring the UK again especially as we’ll be visiting many places we’ve not had a chance to play before. It’s fantastic that we’ve got long-time friends Coney Hatch coming over from Canada to join us. We had great fun when they were our special guests on the British Lion Canadian shows in 2018. And we’re happy to have our old mates Airforce back out on the road with us too. Everyone is really looking forward to this tour and we can’t wait to see everyone.”