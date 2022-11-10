Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

What a great way to start the new year if you like classic Rock and AOR.

Published

British Lion
Credit: British Lion

Classic UK rockers British Lion are delighted to announce an 11 date tour of the UK in January 2023. Tickets are on sale now from https://britishlionuk.com/tour/. The full list of dates :
 
Jan 06                  Queens Hall, Nuneaton
Jan 07                  Leadmill, Sheffield
Jan 08                  The Garage, Glasgow
Jan 10                  Brickyard, Carlisle
Jan 11                  Parish, Huddersfield
Jan 13                  Sin City, Swansea
Jan 14                  Chinnerys, Southend
Jan 15                  Concorde 2, Brighton
Jan 17                  The Booking Hall, Dover
Jan 18                  Islington Assembly Hall, London
Jan 19                  Epic Studios, Norwich

British Lion
Credit: British Lion


 
Special Guests at all shows will be Coney Hatch from Canada – the band’s first ever UK tour (aside from a couple of one-off shows at Nottingham Firefest in 2011 and 2014) and featuring three members of the original 1980’s line-up: bass player & vocalist Andy Curran, lead vocalist & guitarist Carl Dixon and drummer Dave Ketchum, along with guitarist Sean Kelly who joined the band in 2018.   Additional support on the tour comes from Airforce.
 
Steve Harris comments: “We’re excited to be touring the UK again especially as we’ll be visiting many places we’ve not had a chance to play before. It’s fantastic that we’ve got long-time friends Coney Hatch coming over from Canada to join us. We had great fun when they were our special guests on the British Lion Canadian shows in 2018. And we’re happy to have our old mates Airforce back out on the road with us too. Everyone is really looking forward to this tour and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Evans Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans – ‘A Song For You’ review

The actor releases his second album and hints at the artist he could be.

6 days ago
Cody Johnson Cody Johnson

EF Country

Cody Johnson announces new live album for December release

Pre-order this rocking new release from one of Country's rising stars.

3 days ago
Canaan Smith Canaan Smith

EF Country

Interview: Canaan Smith talks about new single ‘Heartbreak Heaven’ and taking full control of his career

The Country singer-songwriter gets candid about being an independent artist.

6 days ago
Ozon: Remastered & Uncut Ozon: Remastered & Uncut

Film

‘Ozon: Remastered & Uncut’ review

Five of the French film-makers early shorts have been remastered.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you