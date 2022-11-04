10 Brett Young songs that have us counting down to the start of his UK tour

Brett Young’s UK tour starts in on Friday 11th November in Cambridge and we’re bristling with excitement at being able to see him again. Brett has been a regular visitor to these shores, whether it be as an artist at the C2C festival or touring here in support to Lady A back in 2017 but we’re excited for him to be headlining his own tour, with the excellent Callista Clark on board as support.

Many of the shows are sold out but you can mop up the last remaining tickets now.

Here are 10 songs to get you in the mood for the shows.

Mercy

A no-brainer, right? Wonderful ballad expertly executed giving Young’s vocals a real chance to shine.

Chapters

Brett tells us the story of his life with special guest, Gavin DeGraw. Slick, melodic storytelling.

This

Another Brett Young song, another one word title! We’ve never noticed that before. Anyway, this is an uptempo love song that paints a delightful picture of a relationship that worked out in the end.

In Case You Didn’t Know

This might well be our favourite Brett Young song and apparently 576 million people on Youtube agree with us as well! Mind blowing.

The Ship and the Bottle

Brett’s most under-appreciated song? Doesn’t seem to be in his setlist but we’ve always loved this song. Clever lyrics and a delightful chorus that just makes you want to sing along. Would love to see this live.

Ticket to L.A.

One of Brett’s most cinematic songs and one of our favourite songs set in an airport. Great chorus, cool vibes. We’ve always wondered whether the couple end up together or not?

Sleep Without You

Another one of Brett’s early hits that really helped to cement him in our hearts. Infectious love song that is told in an original way with a snappy, singalong chorus.

You Got Away With It

‘The way you got your hands underneath my T shirt, it’s like you pulled off a heist!’ One of Brett’s funkiest songs and a real classic with that saxophone.

Dear Me

Brett writes a letter to younger self telling him that ‘she ends up with you’ and telling him not to worry, it’ll be alright and worth the ‘hell you’re going through’. It’s a great singalong too.

Catch

Brett merges his two great loves, baseball and his wife, Taylor, into one melodic slice of joy.

