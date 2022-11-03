Connect with us

Exclusive: First listen to the ‘Griswold’ inspired Country Christmas song ‘The Tree and Me’ from Casi Joy

Fun, light-hearted Christmas song from ‘The Voice’ alumni.

Published

Casi Joy
Credit: Casi Joy

‘The Voice’ alumni, Casi Joy, received a four chair turn when she appeared on the show and eventually a place on Blake Shelton’s team in 2017. She has since shared the stage with Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch amongst others and her current single, ‘Business of Breaking Up’ has helped her to amass a flourishing following online and across social media.

‘The Tree and Me’ is a fun, light-hearted song that channels the Rock ‘n’ Roll vibes of one of our favourite Christmas movies, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’. The antics of a family similar to the Griswold are reflected in the song perfectly as Joy sings about ‘the bi-polar express that describes my Daddy’s mistress’ and how ‘the tree and me are getting lit this Christmas’.

Listen to the song exclusively here:

We can bring you exclusive comments from Casi on the inspiration behind “The Tree and Me”:

When I sat down with Zach and Michelle Hord to write this song, we knew we wanted to make it a fun one. We started throwing out family Christmas stories, and the drama that ensues when relatives get together. We got the first verse and chorus done, and were feeling stuck, so we face-timed my husband Bryan Lankford. After telling him the storyline we’d created, he threw out so many killer lines that we added him as a co writer! Though he is a fictional character, you can thank Bry for Uncle Ben! 

What the holidays mean to Casi:

“I am absolutely obsessed with my family, so the holidays are my favorite time of year! I have a pretty big family, and with being on the road so much, it’s hard to find time for everyone to get together. But for the holidays, we drop everything and carry out the endless traditions we keep adding every year! From how we get our presents, to pranking my nieces and nephews with off the charts hot sauce, the holidays are full of laughs for us. I highly suggest watching my socials around this time to catch all the shenanigans.” 

