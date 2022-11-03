10 Mariah Carey Christmas songs to get you into the festive spirit

We’re officially into November, which means that it’s time to start getting into the festive spirit – after all Mariah Carey gave us permission with her hilarious social media posts on 1st November.

With the Queen of Christmas officially announcing the festive season, I’ve wasted zero time cranking out the Christmas music and of course, I have to start with Mariah herself. It’s become an annual tradition for Mariah to top the charts at this time of year and I don’t see that stopping any time soon.

To help you get into the festive spirit, I’ve selected 10 of Mariah’s Christmas songs (originals and covers) that are sure to shake off the post-summer blues and throw you straight into the countdown to Christmas.

See which songs I selected by reading on…

1. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

There have been many versions of it over the last 28 years but the definitive one will always be the 1994 original taken from Mariah’s first Christmas album ‘Merry Christmas’. Incredibly it took 25 years to top the charts in the US and 26 years to do the same in the UK. Widely considered to be the greatest Christmas song of all-time, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ will be on repeat in my household (and I suspect many others) over the next couple of months.

2. ‘Miss You Most At Christmas Time’

An underrated classic from the ‘Merry Christmas’ album, ‘Miss You Most At Christmas Time’ was released as a b-side to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. A sentimental and heartfelt reflection of loss, Mariah captures that side of Christmas that is all too often ignored. It tugs on the heartstrings, it’ll make you think of loved ones that have passed, and it’ll also make you feel warm inside.

3. ‘Oh Santa!’ featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

Originally released in 2010 as the lead single from Mariah’s second Christmas album ‘Merry Christmas II You’, ‘Oh Santa!’ was remixed in 2020 for the icon’s Apple TV+ Christmas celebration ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’. Adding in Ariana Granda and Jennifer Hudson, and giving it more of a 60s girl-group feel was a masterstroke. Hopefully one day it’ll be celebrated in the way it deserves!

4. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’

The Phil Spector classic was originally recorded by Darlene Love but Mariah put her take on it for 1994’s ‘Merry Christmas’. It’s Mariah’s version that has now amassed the most streams (and Love was upset when Mariah applied to trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’) but for me, it’s the best version of the song recorded to date. The power in those vocals is incredible.

5. ‘O Holy Night’

One of my all-time favourite Christmas standards, ‘O Holy Night’ is Mariah at her vocal best. Included on both of her Christmas albums, the song leans into Mariah’s gospel influences and it’s pure festive magic. If you listen you listen to this and don’t get tingles down your spine, you might want to check if you’ve got a pulse.

6. ‘When Christmas Comes’

Included on ‘Merry Christmas II You’, ‘When Christmas Comes’ added John Legend for its single release. Personally I prefer the Mariah solo version and it’s in the same league as her finest Christmas songs. Utilising her entire range, the song makes me think of snow falling, log fires and mulled wine. Perfect.

7. ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin

Released in 2021, ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ didn’t get the love it deserved. Sure, it’s not as catchy as. her better-known Christmas records but the song is a gospel/R&B fusion that shows off Mariah’s silky tone to great effect. It’s a grower and I think it’ll gain in popularity as the years go by.

8. ‘Christmas Time is in the Air Again’

Imagine being wrapped in velvet while sipping on a glass of Champagne in front of an open fire – this is what this song makes me feel like. Mariah uses her whisper range for most of the song and it’s one of the more restrained Christmas songs she’s recorded. Simply gorgeous!

9. ‘Silent Night’

Everyone who ever releases a Christmas album covers ‘Silent Night’ but no one has the musicality and vocal ability to pull it off like Mariah. The opener to ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’ is a favourite on Mariah’s Christmas tours and it’s the best version of the song that’s ever been recorded.

10. ‘Joy to the World’

Ending things on a high, Mariah’s joyous interpretation of ‘Joy to the World’ is both a vocal masterclass and the ultimate Christmas feel-good anthem. How does she hit those notes? Why can’t I stop clapping along? And why am I listening to it for the 300th time this week? Stick the song on and you’ll be asking yourself the same questions!

Mariah Carey’s albums ‘Merry Christmas‘ and ‘Merry Christmas II You‘ are available to buy now. ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ soundtrack is available to stream on Apple Music.