Watch Opry NextStage artist Nate Smith perform rising hit ‘Whiskey on You’

Powerful acoustic performance of one of our favourite songs of the year.

Nate Smith
Credit: The Opry

Last month, the Grand Ole Opry announced the final member of the NextStage Class of 2022, Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville artist, Nate Smith. His newest single ‘Whiskey On You’ is currently Top 15 and climbing on the country radio charts and has sat in the Top 20 on Billboard’s well sought-after Hot Country Songs chart over the past month. Watch Smith’s exclusive 60 second NextStage acoustic performance of “Whiskey On You” below:


Having lost everything in the 2018 California Camp Fire, and making his way back to Nashville, Smith has truly risen from the ashes and has carved his own path in the country music genre. The artist recounts his inspiring Grand Ole Opry debut story in this exclusive NextStage interview.


 Smith will return to the Grand Ole Opry to make his NextStage artist debut today, Tuesday, November 1st.

