CAM Sugar team up with Tommaso Ottomano for short giallo ‘La notte di Evelyn’

The short film is available to watch right here.

Published

CAM Sugar, who released ‘Paura’ a collection of rare 70s and 80s Italian horror and soundtrack gems, have teamed up with director Tommaso Ottomano to create a short film.

Titled ‘La notte di Evelyn’, the short is a fresh take on the 70s and 80s Italian horror and giallo tradition. The film features music by Ennio Morricone, Stelvio Cipriani, Stefano Liberati and more taken from ‘Paura’ collection.

In ‘La notte di Evelyn’ a serial killer is passionately getting his weapons ready and a girl is desperately running for her life on a hypnotic crescendo of horror synthesiser. What is going to happen in this escalation of frenzy?

The film is the second installment of the ‘Paura’ short film series.

Watch it at the top of this article.

