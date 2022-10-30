James Bye becomes fifth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

James Bye has become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The EastEnders actor and his professional partner Amy Dowden sadly ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after last night’s Halloween special, scoring 27 points from the judges for their Charleston to ‘Bumble Bee’ by LaVern Baker. When the judges’ score were combined with the viewers’ votes, James and Amy found themselves in the dreaded dance-off. They faced singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola, who were appearing in the dance-off for the second time this series, following their Salsa to ‘Break My Soul’ by Beyoncé.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Fleur and Vito, meaning James and Amy were out of the competition. Head judge Shirley Ballas was not required to vote, but said she would also have saved Fleur and Vito.

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about his time on the show, James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!“

Tess also asked Amy if she had any words for her partner James. She said: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy! I am so proud of you!”

Tonight’s results show also featured a spellbinding opening routine from Strictly’s cast of professional dancers, telling the cautionary tale of Icarus, whilst pop superstar Rina Sawayama appeared to perform her single, This Hell.

James and Amy will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday 31st October at 6.30 PM.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return on Saturday 5th November at 7.00 PM, with the Results Show on Sunday 6th November at 7.15 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.