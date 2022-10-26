The CMA announces performers & ticket details for the 56th annual awards ceremony

The Country Music Association has announced the initial lineup of performers for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards.” Offering a mix of first-time nominees, along with reigning CMA Awards winners, artists taking the stage for performances this year include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

The broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame lagend Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC. BBC usually carry an edited highlights program over here in the UK about a week or so afterwards.

CMA Awards co-host and nominee this year, Bryan will deliver a moving performance of his latest single “Country On.” The most nominated female artist of all time, with three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Lambert will perform her song “Geraldene” from her CMA Album of the Year-nominated ‘Palomino’. Reigning CMA Female Vocalist and five-time nominee this year Carly Pearce will also perform a special song from her most recent album. With three nominations this year including CMA Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood will perform her newest single “Hate My Heart.” Receiving his first CMA Entertainer of the Year nod, two-time nominee this year Wallen will perform his latest single ‘You Proof.’ This last inclusion of Morgan Wallen, who is also nominated for ‘Entertainer of the Year’ this year seems to bring to an end his punishment / probation period in the eyes of the industry too.

Don’t miss special collaborations from CMA Single of the Year nominee this year Ballerini, performing her new song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME” featuring Clarkson and Pearce. Three-time CMA Awards nominee this year HARDY will be joined by Wilson, the top nominee this year with six nods, for their powerful duet “wait in the truck.” Vying for CMA Vocal Group this year, Zac Brown Band will perform their latest single “Out In The Middle,” featuring reigning CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen and blues guitar phenom Marcus King.

Additional performers and presenters for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to CMAawards.com for more details.

Tickets for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” are on-sale now through Ticketmaster.

Winners of “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot is open now for CMA members, with voting for the CMA Awards final ballot closing Friday, Oct. 28 (6:00 PM/CT).