‘Confess, Fletch’: Jon Hamm puts his spin on the classic character in new film

Jon Hamm is stepping into the shoes of Chevy Chase as he resurrects Fletch for new film ‘Confess, Fletch’.

In cinemas on 18th November, ‘Confess Fletch’ stars Hamm alongside Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, with Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden. The newly released trailer also showcases a ‘Mad Men’ reunion with Hamm and John Slattery appearing on screen together again.

In this delightful comedy romp, Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbour and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganised.

‘Confess, Fletch’ is directed by Greg Mottola from a screenplay he co-wrote with Zev Borow.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and see the new poster below: