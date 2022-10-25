Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Confess, Fletch

Film

‘Confess, Fletch’: Jon Hamm puts his spin on the classic character in new film

The film arrives in cinemas next month.

Published

Jon Hamm is stepping into the shoes of Chevy Chase as he resurrects Fletch for new film ‘Confess, Fletch’.

In cinemas on 18th November, ‘Confess Fletch’ stars Hamm alongside Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, with Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden. The newly released trailer also showcases a ‘Mad Men’ reunion with Hamm and John Slattery appearing on screen together again.

In this delightful comedy romp, Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection. The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit – from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbour and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganised.

‘Confess, Fletch’ is directed by Greg Mottola from a screenplay he co-wrote with Zev Borow.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and see the new poster below:

Confess, Fletch
Credit: Paramount Pictures UK

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenny Foster Kenny Foster

EF Country

Kenny Foster – ‘Somewhere in Middle America’ review

Haunting melodies and uplifting memories on this atmospheric album.

6 days ago
Astrid: Murder in Paris Astrid: Murder in Paris

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Astrid in Paris’ preview – old-fashioned crime fighting entertainment

A show that doesn't take itself too seriously and is hugely entertaining.

3 days ago
Def Leppard Motley Crue Def Leppard Motley Crue

Music

Def Leppard & Motley Crue announce ‘World Tour’ UK shows for 2023

UK shows for 2023 from these two Rock legends.

5 days ago
Breland Breland

EF Country

BRELAND & Friends, The Garage, London live review

The rising country star played his first headlining show in London last night.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you