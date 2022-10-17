How to find cheap theatre tickets

According to research conducted by The Stage, the average face value of top-price tickets has increased by 21.3% since 2019[1].

While this may make theatre trips seem inaccessible, SeatPlan reveal secret discounts and seat hacks that can make the cost of a theatre trip up to 41% cheaper!

The best time to book tickets

Many shows, especially long-running performances in the West End, offer unsold seats at discounted prices on the day of the performance. While this is not a guaranteed system, as sometimes all seats can sell out, this is particularly useful if you don’t mind taking the risk as this could save you up to 41%. Booking same-day tickets can be done via a performance’s websites, or by queueing at the box office on the day you’d like to attend. If you queue but don’t manage to get a ticket, then the box office may be able to provide you with another discount for another day, or for another show, so it’s worth the trip if you have a free morning!

If, however, you would prefer more freedom in choosing where to sit then you should book as far in advance as possible, as this allows you to have the best choice of seats across all the price bands.

You should also consider the time of year you want to visit the theatre. Unsurprisingly, school holidays and weekends are peak times, whereas weekdays are considered off-peak. Naturally, peak tickets are likely to cost more than off-peak, but don’t let this put you off visiting during the school holidays. Instead, when purchasing your tickets don’t opt for “best available” but choose your seats wisely. As mentioned next, you’ll be surprised at how much price difference there is between seats that are just rows apart, or in some cases, just seats apart.

Choose your seats wisely

Generally speaking, the so-called “best seats in the house” are described as being either in the centre of the Stalls or the front row of the Circle, however these are the seats that tend to be the most expensive. Instead of just following this rule, research different seats and consider the value for money of the tickets, as there are many other seats that offer equally incredibly views of the stage for a fraction of the price.

The best way to find cheaper tickets is to opt for ones that offer a disclaimer for being “restricted view” seats. Although the thought of restricted view seats might concern you, there are over 5,900 restricted view seats across London’s West End, and SeatPlan have over 9,200 reviews and images of them readily available, so you can assess whether they would be valuable – which in many cases, they will be! For example, a so-called restricted view in seat G4 in the Grand Circle at Mamma Mia will cost around £41 but still provide a 4.6/5 star viewing experience, yet the G5 seat jumps up to £59.50. Or a seat just four rows in front in C4 increases to £71, yet still provides a similar viewing experience.

If you’re looking for a festive show this winter, then have a look at the restricted seats at ‘Frozen’. As the Theatre Royal Drury Lane had a £60 million refurbishment, all the restricted views seats are rated highly. SeatPlan recommends opting for Grand Circle, B17 which can be found for just £29.80.

Check for deals

Depending on your age, occupation and even where you live, you could be entitled to reduced ticket prices! Be wary that this is at the specific venue’s discrepancy, so you should contact them when booking, just to be certain. The following groups are entitled to discounts:

Over 65s/Senior prices

Many theatres offer discounts for those aged 65+, mostly on weekday matinees. For example, the Royal Shakespeare Company offer discounted tickets on selected performances to those over 65 and London’s National Theatre offer over-60s discounts on midweek matinees across its biggest venues. West End productions, including ‘Mamma Mia’, offers matinee discounts for those over 60.

Accessibility and disabled prices

Many theatres offer discounts and reduced-rate tickets for disabled customers. This is usually in the form of either a free ticket for a companion or carer, or up to 50% off the individual’s ticket price, but this varies from venue to venue. It is definitely worth contacting them directly not only to see what specific venues and performances offer, but also to ensure they can make arrangements in case you may need assistance during the show.

Key workers

If you work for the NHS, emergency services, social care sector or the armed forces then you are eligible for free or discounted tickets. Some venues will provide discounts directly when booking if you provide proof of your workplace, but this will vary so it’s worth checking with the venue. Otherwise, there are dedicated schemes available that you should sign up to, such as:

Blue Light Tickets – providing tickets for numerous performances, such as sports, music and comedy

Tickets for Troops – providing theatre, sports and music events for Armed Forces members and their families.

Even if you aren’t a key worker, your workplace may offer theatre-related perks for you to claim. Check with your workplace and see whether they have an HR or Rewards scheme in place and see if they offer discounts on theatre booking sites.

Neighbourhood theatre discounts

More theatres across the UK offer resident discounts, meaning if you live in the same city, town or borough as a theatre then you are entitled to either free or discounted tickets. There are various theatres across London that offer resident discounts, including the Old and Young Vic to Lambeth and Southward residents. In addition, The Lowry in Salford offers discounted tickets for Salford residents and the Birmingham Rep offers discounted tickets on specific performances for Erdington and Ladywood residents.

[1] https://www.thestage.co.uk/features/the-stage-ticketing-survey-2022-the-data-in-full