Louis Tomlinson announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has announced a UK and European tour for 2023 in support of his forthcoming album ‘Faith in the Future’.

The tour will visit Europe from August to November next year including a date at London’s O2 Arena.

Fans can pre-order the new album to get access to the exclusive UK Tour Ticket Pre-Sale which opens Wednesday 19th October at 9am BST, with the general on-sale starting Friday 21st October at 9am BST.

Tomlinson has also released new song ‘Out of My System’, the latest teaser from ‘Faith in the Future’. The song was written by Tomlinson with Nicolas Rebscher and Dave Gibson.

The full tour dates are: