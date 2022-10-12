Connect with us

The Dead Daisies to embark on winter UK tour this December

The band will be touring throughout December.

Published

The Dead Daisies
Credit: The Dead Daisies

The Dead Daisies will be touring the UK this December with their Winter Tour.

Taking in stops in England, Scotland and Ireland, the rock legends will be accompanied by FM and Graham Bonnet Band.

Fans can expect to hear selections from the band’s latest album ‘Radiance’ as well as hits from across their career. The Dead Daisies is currently on their US tour.

The Dead Daisies current lineup is comprised of Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion) on lead vocals and bass, lead guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio), rhythm guitar player David Lowy (Mink/Red Phoenix) and drummer Brian Tichy (Foreigner/Ozzy Osbourne).

“Hey UK!! We are coming in hot to see you this December!  We have a brand-new set of tunes to play including four songs from the ’Radiance‘ album.  We are hitting The Dublin Academy and O2 Academy Edinburgh, Scotland, as well as returning to play some monster shows in England.  It starts December 3rd-15th and we will light it up together!  Cheers and see ya soon,” comments Doug Aldrich

The full tour dates are:

December 2022

03  Nottingham/ Rock City
04  Manchester/ O2 Ritz
06  London/ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07  Wolverhampton/ KK’s Steel Mill
10  Dublin/ The Academy*
11  Belfast/ Limelight        *
13  Edinburgh/ O2 Academy
15  Bristol/ SWX

* Graham Bonnet Band ONLY (Exclusive Acoustic Performance)

Tickets on sale now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie

