The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran is the final celeb confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran is the final celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of ‘Dancing on Ice‘.

Revealing the news exclusively to ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’, Siva said: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset! I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast. I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Siva is the final celebrity to be announced, completing this year’s stellar line-up of stars. He will take to the ice alongside the previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott, actress and West End star Carley Stenson and singer Michelle Heaton.

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast.

We’ll bring the details of the new series premiere and the pairings as soon as they’re confirmed.