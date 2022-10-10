Watch Adam Lambert’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance of ‘Mad About the Boy’

Adam Lambert took to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ ballroom last night to perform his version of Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About the Boy’.

Lambert was surrounded by a string section, bringing emotion and atmosphere to his already mesmerising performance. His spine-tingling version of the song was accompanied by a sensual dance from ‘Strictly’ pros Carlos Gu and Nikita Kuzmin, which wowed audiences in the studio and watching at home.

Lambert’s version of ‘Mad About the Boy’ is the theme for the upcoming documentary ‘Mad About the Boy – The Noël Coward Story’ from film-maker Barnaby Thompson (‘Pixie’). The documentary chronicles the life and career of the playwright and it will be released in 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.

‘Mad About the Boy’ is Lambert’s first new music since signing a record deal with Warner Music.

