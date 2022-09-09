Connect with us

Jonathan Terrell – ‘A Couple, 2, 3’ review

Channelling the spirit of Springsteen mixed with a Texan border feel.

Jonathan Terrell
When an artist is introduced to me as a Texas Springsteen, I’m going to listen. This is how I discovered the music of Jonathan Terrell and his uniquely titled EP, ‘A Couple, 2, 3’ released with Range Music/Virgin. Six songs are presented, indeed with a heartland Springsteen sound and packed full of instantly classic lyrics.  

‘Samantha’, a co-write between Terrell and Midland’s Jess Carson, opens the EP, with a feel of 90s Texan border country ballad about it, circa The Mavericks or Brooks and Dunn. The story of a city waitress ready to move out to the country, implored to learn, “the road is long but the sky is blue so paint your own sunset to ride into”. 

The Springsteen-esque rasp joins similarly deft lyricism on ‘I Know’, complete with a driving heartland beat.  Incidentally, Terrell wrote this on his phone during a Paul Simon concert, inspired by the silhouette of a woman carrying beer. The woman is now his fiancée. The chorus, along with the story, gives Rhett or Combs a run for their romantic dollars with, “I know you like my mother’s voice/Know you like the sky knows the wind/I’ve known you for a thousand years and I know I’m gonna know you again.”  

The heartland sound continues on the second of three solo writes from Terrell (the three strongest tracks) on ‘Paint By Lightening’. Rich literary images paint the song, delivered in Terrell’s distinct Texan voice, laced with Springsteen, “Highway neon crosses Oklahoma sky/Palomino running through darkness in my mind/Blonde hair falling…Tornado waning leaving hometown scars”, alongside, “Toss and turn toil and tumble/Each shuddered breath I hear your heart strings crumble”. 

‘Texas’ is a stunning ballad, showcasing Terrell’s vocals alongside a piano and steel guitar accompaniment emphasizing the love of state, “If you’re tired of gunning/And running down these fences/Then come on home toTexas”. 

‘Place Out Back’ is a fun, honest, square-dance of a song sharing insights into living in a trailer behind a country bar, and the origin of the EP’s title, “Old stereo only plays John Prine/You pour the drinks make a couple two three”. 

The ballad of regretful love, ‘Better For You’, co-written with Beau Bedford, who also produced the EP, closes the far-too-brief number of stories in ‘A Couple, 2, 3’. 


Track listing: 1. Samantha 2. I Know 3. Paint By Lightning 4. Texas 5. Place Out Back 6. Better For You Record Label: Range Music / Virgin Release Date: September 9th Buy ‘A Couple 2,3’ now

