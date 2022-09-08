Luke Combs announces a 16 country, huge world tour for 2023

3 continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a date at London’s O2 Arena on October 19th.



General on-sale for the UK and Ireland concerts is Friday, September 16th at 9:00am local, with The Bootleggers pre-sale starting Monday, September 12th at 9:00am local time.

Combs has also announced that his new single will be ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’. The song is a classy duet with Miranda Landa lifted from Combs’ current ‘Growin’ Up’ album. It brings a slightly nuanced, Californian sunset sound to Combs sound and will surely provide him with his next number 1.





Yesterday, Combs (the reigning CMA Awards winner of Entertainer of the Year) was announced as having been nominated again for country music’s highest honour. This year marks his fifth nomination for Male Vocalist, a trophy he’s claimed twice. ‘Growin’ Up’ earns him his second nomination for Album of the Year, which he co-produced. Combs won Album of the Year in 2020 and, with this year’s nods, he has received 18 total nominations since 2017.



A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’ debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart—the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks.



LUKE COMBS FULL WORLD TOUR DATES 2023:

March 2023

Sat 25th Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium*



April 2023

Sat 1st Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sat 15th Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium*

Sat 22nd Detroit, MI, Ford Field*

Sat 29th Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium*



May 2023

Sat 6th Chicago, IL, Soldier Field*

Sat 13th Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium*

Sat 20th Boise, ID, Albertsons Stadium*

Sat 27th Vancouver, BC, BC Place*



June 2023

Sat 3rd Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium*

Sat 10th Kansas City, MO, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*

Sat 17th St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium*



July 2023

Sat 8th Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium*

Sat 15th Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium*

Sat 22nd Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium*

Sat 29th Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field*



August 2023

Weds 9th Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena+

Fri 11th Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre+

Weds 16th Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena+

Sun 20th Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena+

Weds 23rd Adelaide, Australia, Adelaide Entertainment Centre+

Sat 26th Perth, Australia, RAC Arena+



September 2023

Sat 30th Oslo, Norway, Spektrum



October 2023

Sun 1st Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

Weds 4th Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega

Fri 6th Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

Sat 7th Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

Sun 8th Paris, France, La Cigale

Tues 10th Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall

Weds 11th Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

Fri 13th Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

Sat 14th Belfast, N. Ireland, SSE Arena

Mon 16th Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro Arena

Tues 17th Manchester, England, AO Arena

Thurs 19th London, England, The O2 Arena



*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman