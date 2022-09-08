Connect with us

Luke Combs announces a 16 country, huge world tour for 2023

Now this is what you call a world tour!

Published

Luke Combs
Credit: Jeremy Cowart

3 continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a date at London’s O2 Arena on October 19th.

General on-sale for the UK and Ireland concerts is Friday, September 16th at 9:00am local, with The Bootleggers pre-sale starting Monday, September 12th at 9:00am local time.

Combs has also announced that his new single will be ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’. The song is a classy duet with Miranda Landa lifted from Combs’ current ‘Growin’ Up’ album. It brings a slightly nuanced, Californian sunset sound to Combs sound and will surely provide him with his next number 1.



Luke Combs plays the following UK & Ireland Dates:
October 2023
Fri 13th    Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
Sat 14th    Belfast, N. Ireland, SSE Arena
Mon 16th    Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro Arena
Tues 17th    Manchester, England, AO Arena
Thurs 19th    London, England, The O2 Arena
 
Full tour details can be found at www.lukecombs.com

Yesterday, Combs (the reigning CMA Awards winner of Entertainer of the Year) was announced as having been nominated again for country music’s highest honour. This year marks his fifth nomination for Male Vocalist, a trophy he’s claimed twice. ‘Growin’ Up’ earns him his second nomination for Album of the Year, which he co-produced. Combs won Album of the Year in 2020 and, with this year’s nods, he has received 18 total nominations since 2017.  

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’ debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart—the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks. 

LUKE COMBS FULL WORLD TOUR DATES 2023:
March 2023
Sat 25th    Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium*
 
April 2023
Sat 1st     Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium*
Sat 15th    Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium*
Sat 22nd    Detroit, MI, Ford Field*
Sat 29th    Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium*
 
May 2023
Sat 6th    Chicago, IL, Soldier Field*
Sat 13th    Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium*
Sat 20th    Boise, ID, Albertsons Stadium*
Sat 27th    Vancouver, BC, BC Place*
 
June 2023
Sat 3rd    Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium*
Sat 10th    Kansas City, MO, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*
Sat 17th    St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium*
 
July 2023
Sat 8th    Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium*
Sat 15th    Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium*
Sat 22nd    Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium*
Sat 29th    Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field*
 
August 2023
Weds 9th    Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena+
Fri 11th    Brisbane, Australia, Brisbane Entertainment Centre+
Weds 16th    Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena+
Sun 20th    Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena+
Weds 23rd    Adelaide, Australia, Adelaide Entertainment Centre+
Sat 26th    Perth, Australia, RAC Arena+ 
 
September 2023
Sat 30th    Oslo, Norway, Spektrum
 
October 2023
Sun 1st    Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
Weds 4th    Copenhagen, Denmark, Vega
Fri 6th        Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
Sat 7th    Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
Sun 8th    Paris, France, La Cigale
Tues 10th    Zurich, Switzerland, The Hall
Weds 11th    Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
Fri 13th    Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
Sat 14th    Belfast, N. Ireland, SSE Arena
Mon 16th    Glasgow, Scotland, OVO Hydro Arena
Tues 17th    Manchester, England, AO Arena
Thurs 19th    London, England, The O2 Arena
 
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb
+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

In this article:

