Blake Shelton announces 2023 tour dates with Carly Pearce & Jackson Dean

Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ kicking off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, NE. Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean. Tickets for the 18-date run will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23 (PURCHASE HERE). See below for timing and more information.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Credit: Warner Nashville

The sad aspect of this news for us Country music fans is that this tour will take place over the weekend in March when London, Dublin and Glasgow hosts the C2C festival, so none of these three artists can be considered for the bill.

Shelton has ranked among Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade. His ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour follows consecutive ‘Friends And Heroes’ outings.

The beloved recording artist is indeed going back to the honky tonk with his latest single ‘No Body’. The track became the most added song at country radio upon impact last month. The song is “soaked in ‘90s country vibes” (Billboard), and its official music video features line-dancing at a country bar – complete with Shelton sporting his signature mullet.

For fans who can’t wait until 2023: Shelton will perform “No Body” tomorrow night (9/8) on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He will then take the hallowed stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept. 10. Visit HERE to locate additional tour dates through the end of the year.

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

^March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

^March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 10:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME.

*FOR DATES DENOTED WITH A STAR: TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 12:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME.

^FOR DATES DENOTED WITH A CARET: TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 10:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME.