Ingrid Andress – ‘Good Person’ album review

Releasing your debut album at the start of a global pandemic may not be ideal timing, but thankfully it doesn’t seem to have stopped Ingrid Andress from finding success. Her first LP, ‘Lady Like’, saw her receive two Grammy nominations, whilst she’s also toured with artists including Dan + Shay and Keith Urban. Now she’s back with the follow-up, the eagerly anticipated ‘Good Person’.

The album opens with the title track, which features a hazy, atmospheric shimmer effect and distorted vocals from Andress as she wrestles with the concept of what being a ‘good person’ really means. You really feel yourself being drawn into the song as she sings about trying to do her best and the importance of personal growth, whilst the uncertain edge in her voice adds a level of depth. It feels like a mission statement of sorts and is a fantastic way to start the record.

When I spoke to Andress recently, she mentioned that she wanted this to be an album that people listen to ‘top to bottom’, and the big key to that is its structure. Right from the beginning we’re very much taken on a journey through Andress’ life in recent years, from looking back at her parents’ marriage in the bittersweet, frank ‘Yearbook’, to beginning to explore the possibility that all may not be well in her own relationship on ‘Seeing Someone Else’. The latter’s sharp, punchy chords paired with the twist as Andress realises she’s outgrown her partner in the anthemic chorus feels incredibly powerful and I think this is one fans will be singing along to at live shows for a while to come. As a contrast, it’s followed by the pleading, piano-led ‘Talk’. Although the song’s poppy touches keep it on the lighter side – for now – there’s a subdued rawness in Andress’ vocal that pulls at the heartstrings and makes it impossible not to relate to her struggles.

For me the album’s strongest section comes around the midway point. ‘How Honest Do You Want Me To Be’ provides a stunning moment of realisation, with its simple lyrics living up to the name over a stomping beat. It’s got huge impact and really feels like a turning point in the project as a whole. Next up, ‘No Choice’ feels like the calm after the storm, as Andress muses on the sense of regret after her breakup, yet with dramatic flashes of anger under the surface. You really feel her emotions bubbling up here and the dramatic strings in the last third of the songs only add to the rollercoaster feel. Lastly, the lonesome, slowed-down ‘Pain’ sees Andress talking to her ex or a friend (or maybe even herself) and promising that going through the hard times will be worth it eventually. It has a smoky, jazz-bar feel about it and oddly uplifting lyrics – ‘the sky isn’t falling, it’s just the rain’ being a standout – and feels like a mantra to carry her and the listener through to brighter days ahead.

However, there’s still plenty of good stuff on offer in the second half of the album too, as Andress moves into a new relationship. ‘Feels Like This’ takes a reflective approach to toxic relationships before finding the joy in ‘boring’ love – I particularly loved the line ‘you taste like stability’ – whilst the stripped-back, lush ‘Blue’ features an array of vivid images and is full of love and warmth. Elsewhere, ‘Falling For You’ returns to the mix of piano and strings with a lovely, optimistic lyrics and huge chorus, whilst ‘All The Love I Have’ blends folky guitar with 90s pop/rock touches and beautiful, delicate vocals layered over dreamy beats, as well as soulful touches in Andress’ vocal runs.

The record closes with ‘Things That Haven’t Happened Yet’, which sees Andress looking back on her experience and learning to let go of her fears. You really feel the sense of a weight lifting off and the song has an almost angelic quality to it, particularly on the bridge with the vocal harmonies. It feels like a real full circle moment, coming back round to the opening track, and like a message of hope for both Andress and the listener moving forward. She also adds in ‘Wishful Drinking’, her recent duet with Sam Hunt, as a bonus track, which blends their vocals together nicely and feels like a great little extra.

Overall ‘Good Person’ feels like a great leap forward for Andress as a songwriter, mixing honest and vulnerable lyrics with a blend of country and pop influences. She’s delivered an incredible sense of storytelling throughout and the project feels like an intimate insight into dealing with existential crises and facing the difficult parts of life, as well as how those help us all to grow as people. It’s one of my favourite albums of the year so far and I cannot wait to see her performing it live, as well as where she’s going to go from here.

Track list: 1. Good Person 2. Yearbook 3. Seeing Someone Else 4. Talk 5. How Honest Do You Want Me To Be 6. No Choice 7. Pain 8. Feel Like This 9. Blue 10. Falling For You 11. All The Love I Have 12. Things That Haven’t Happened Yet 13. Wishful Drinking (with Sam Hunt) Record label: Warner Music Nashville Release date: 26th August 2022