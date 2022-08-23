Connect with us

10 hidden gems you should see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2022

Step outside of the main screen to see these highlights.

They Wait In The Dark
Credit: Arrow Video FrightFest

Arrow Video FrightFest returns to Cineworld, Leicester Square this week for another 5 days of frights, thrillers, sci-fi adventures and more.

Kicking off on Thursday 25th August with the World Premiere of Neil Marshall's new film 'The Lair', the festival promises to deliver a wide range of films and shorts from across the world. Renowned for showcasing the best genre content, Arrow Video FrightFest packs in something for everyone and we've never left the festival disappointed.

While the Main Screen usually garners much of the attention from festival attendees, we wanted to highlight 10 hidden gems showing on the other screens that are worthy of your attention. Use the arrows below to see our picks...

1. ‘Bitch Ass’

Director Bill Posley’s film will receive its International Premiere at this year’s festival. Taken inspiration from the likes of ‘Saw’ and ‘Don’t Breathe’, ‘Bitch Ass’ sees four people attempt to rob the house of an old lady and her grandson, not realising that the grandson is a serial killer by the name of Bitch Ass.

Showing on Thursday 25th August at 8.15pm in the 101 Films Discovery Screen One.

Arrow Video FrightFest runs from Thursday 25th to Monday 29th August 2022. For more information and tickets head to www.frightfest.co.uk.

