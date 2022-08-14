Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Josh Pugh – Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans Review￼￼￼

This afternoon Fringe show trumps lunch every time.

Published

Josh Pugh comedian
Photo by Sam Frank Wood

Josh Pugh is quickly becoming the voice of a derailed generation with his extremely confident and hilarious hour ‘Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans’.

Helping us make sense of the last two years, he expertly engages the room with stories that are familiar yet unique and very funny. Like a full English breakfast, Josh doesn’t overcomplicate his approach and the show delivers exactly what audiences hope for. His show is almost a therapeutic response to ‘what the hell just happened?’ as we assimilate back into post-pandemic life and live comedy.

This is good quality stand-up which has an authentic simplicity only made possible from his talent for the craft.

Like an extra side of hash browns, we are served more than the sum of this show’s parts.

This is because Josh celebrates the everyman, he’s exactly the type of friend you’d want to have in a group chat, who sees the funny side in every situation. 

Be it losing his job overnight and going to work for the Royal Mail or depriving Captain Tom of his centenary gifts, there is a punchline around every corner. 

Without getting too deep, he teaches us how to be lighter and change our perspectives on our own everyday lives, which is a subtle but invaluable gift.

A new dad, having encountered numerous trials and challenges over lockdown, Josh rightfully credits himself as someone ‘who turns up’, no matter what the circumstances, as a hard worker and a grafter. 

However this show merits more than Josh’s attendance alone, it works ten-fold to glide through stories that always surprise. Despite ‘competing with lunch’ in this afternoon slot, it really is the perfect re-introduction to live comedy and should be the first show on your list to see at the Fringe.

His jokes are incredibly well-observed, from the loose cannon friend that you have to pre-warn that they’re on loudspeaker; to the paranoid package holiday dad who immediately stores all his possessions in the apartment’s safe, (‘these people have nothing’); or Covid-19’s social importance being downgraded from BBC to Channel 5 like the TV show Big Brother. 

An hour of exceptionally good stand-up, he gets to the universal joke in any situation. A born-stand-up.

Show: Josh Pugh – Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans Venue: Monkey Barrel 4 Time: 2.15pm (60 mins) Date: Until 28 August (except 20th) Ticket price: £8 Ticket link: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/josh-pugh-sausage-egg-josh-pugh-chips-and-beans

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect - Aidan Turner The Suspect - Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’: watch the gripping trailer for Aidan Turner’s new ITV series

Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer.

6 days ago
The Long Road festival The Long Road festival

EF Country

Your guide to getting the best out of the Long Road festival – August 26th to 28th

Who to see and what to do at this year's Long Road festival

5 days ago
Kameron Marlowe Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe announces headline tour ahead of debut album release ‘We Were Cowboys’

Tour dates and pre-release album anticipation for rising Country artist.

5 days ago
Kelsey Waldon Kelsey Waldon

EF Country

Kelsey Waldon – ‘No Regular Dog’ review

Personal, relatable, damn good Country music.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you