Thirteen Lives

Film

‘Thirteen Lives’: watch the trailer for Ron Howard’s upcoming film

The true life story is coming to the big screen and Prime Video.

Published

Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ is coming to cinemas in the UK on 29th July 2022 and Prime Video globally from 5th August.

The film recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach.

With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

‘Thirteen Lives’ is directed by Howard from a screenplay by William Nicholson, and a story by Dan Macpherson and Willian Nicholson.

The cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

