Details & line up for Country Music Week 2022 in the UK announced

Country to Country is delighted to announce the return of Country Music Week, confirming shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow with a host of stellar names.

Country Music Week (CMW) will feature live shows and unique events across select venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow. The events will recognise and celebrate emerging artists within the broad spectrum of country music, give fans another opportunity to discover UK and US acts early in their career and connect fans with the stories behind the songs.

Tenille Townes returns to the UK off the back of a main stage triumph at C2C Festival 2022, where she opened up the main arena in style. Expect to hear songs from Tenille’s award-winning Columbia Nashville/RCA Records debut, The Lemonade Stand.

Powerhouse vocalist Caitlyn Smith will perform intimate shows following release of her acclaimed new album. Smith returns to the UK following memorable performances at this year’s C2C Festival, and continues momentum built last week in Nashville, where she played five shows across CMA Fest, including spots at the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.

Matt Stell and Elvie Shane will take to the stage together throughout Country Music Week, in what will be a unique chance to see two of country’s future superstars perform an electric set filled with their own hits and shared stories.

Nashville’s weekly, all-female songwriter round, Song Sufragettes, heads to the UK for the first time. A one-hour, weekly acoustic showcase, Song Sufragettes featuring five up-and-coming female country artists, performing exclusive, stripped-down sets.

Song Suffragettes alumni, including Carly Pearce, Tenille Arts, Lainey Wilson, Jillian Jaqueline, have consistently gone on to receive record and publishing deals. Over 300 women have performed at Song Sufragettes, whittled down from 2,000 applications, and 22 have received record deals, with over 45 artists receiving publishing deals off the back of these shows.

Made up of US and UK names, it promises to be an incredible line-up and is the best place to witness country music’s next star.

Today, we can confirm below concerts, with more names to be announced soon:

LONDON

Wed 19 Oct | Scala | Tenille Townes

Thurs 20 Oct | O2 Academy2 Islington | Caitlyn Smith

Sat 22 Oct | Bush Hall | CMW Hub activity | DAY TIME

Sat 22 Oct | Bush Hall | Song Suffragettes | EVENING

Sun 23 Oct | Bush Hall | CMW hub activity | DAY TIME

Sun 23 Oct | Bush Hall | Matt Stell & Elvie Shane | CO-HEADLINE / EVENING

MANCHESTER

Tues 18 Oct | Deaf Institute | Caitlyn Smith

Wed 19 Oct | Deaf Institute | Matt Stell & Elvie Shane

Sun 23 Oct | Band on the Wall | Song Suffragettes

GLASGOW

Wed 19 Oct | Stereo | Caitlyn Smith

Thurs 20 Oct | Stereo | Matt Stell & Elvie Shane

Fri 21 Oct | Oran Mor | Song Suffragettes

More information can be found here: Country Music Week 2022