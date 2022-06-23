Connect with us

Sam Hunt

EF Country

Sam Hunt releases new song ‘Water Under the Bridge’

Take a trip down memory lane with Sam Hunt.

Published

Sam Hunt releases new single, “Water Under the Bridge,” today (June 23rd). Written by Hunt with Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, “Water Under the Bridge” is a fun, fast paced trip down memory lane with lyrics and melody reflecting the carefree days of youth. 

“That muddy river, it was rollin’.  We didn’t care where it was goin’.  We had it made, we didn’t know it.  We were young, dumb, and so full of it. Broken bottles and graffiti, beer and girls and poppin’ wheelies. Love was fun and life was easy. Now it’s just water under the bridge.”

‘Water Under the Bridge” follows Hunt’s recent No. 1 smash hit “23,” also written by Hunt with the trio of LaCorte, McAnally, and Osborne. “23” was Hunt’s eighth chart-topping hit and has amassed over 180M global streams. The pair of songs are the latest from Hunt since his No. 1 debuting album SOUTHSIDE featuring multiple back-to-back No. 1 hits with “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” “Kinfolks,” and “Hard To Forget.” 

‘Water Under the Bridge’ is available across multiple platforms here.

