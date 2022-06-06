Why Are Subscription Services Popular in the Gaming Industry?

More and more people are subscribing to gaming subscription services to get the most out of their gaming experience.

Many of these services offer a vast library of games that can be played on various devices, as well as exclusive content and early access to upcoming games.

This explains why they are becoming a preferred choice for gamers of all categories.

What are gaming subscription services?

A gaming subscription service is a type of service that allows gamers to access a library of video games for a monthly or yearly fee. They generally work by giving users access to a selection of games that they can download and play at their convenience. Some of the most popular gaming subscription services include Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now, and EA Access.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why are they becoming more popular among gamers?

Gaming subscription services are becoming more and more popular among gamers for a variety of reasons. Among the main ones is that they offer an excellent value for the money, as you can generally access a large library of games that would cost much more if bought separately.

Yet another benefit is the unique community spirit that forms by being a part of a worldwide network of gamers that all belong to the same platform. The social aspect of being a gamer is a much sought-after part of the whole gaming experience.

This is evident by the growing popularity of online poker, which draws in interest with its social aspect in addition to its highly competitive nature. This is why online betting platforms like casino NetBet unite users through community-based perks like the NetBet Player’s Club, where players can be a part of a community and get bonuses for being loyal customers.

What types of games are available on gaming subscription services?

There is a wide variety of games available on gaming subscription services, from AAA titles to indie games. Additionally, many of these services offer content only available to subscribers. For example, with Xbox Game Pass, gamers have access to more than 300 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles and early access to upcoming games. PlayStation Now also offers a selection of over 800 games, including some that are not available on other subscription services. EA Access gives subscribers early access to upcoming EA games and discounts on digital purchases.

Drawbacks to using gaming subscription services

There isn’t a significant downside to using a gaming subscription service other than that you have to pay a monthly or yearly fee, and if you want access to several platforms, the costs can add up. However, when compared to purchasing individual games, these costs are insignificant, especially if you are an avid gamer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The long list of benefits and the few, if any, drawbacks of gaming subscriptions is why the industry is quickly moving towards this business model. This is obvious with the appearance of many cloud gaming services as well. They give access to large libraries of games and eliminate the need for investing in expensive gaming hardware as all the computing power comes from powerful cloud-based servers.