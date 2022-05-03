We pick our Top 5 Brett Eldredge singles

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge kicked off his long awaited UK tour last night in Glasgow and it will continue on to Belfast, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and London over the next week.

With new album 'Songs About You' due to be released in June and fans already devouring the tracks 'Holy Water', 'Want That Back' and 'Songs About You', we thought it was time to pick our Top 5 singles from Brett so far.

5. ‘Beat of the Music’ Eldredge’s second number one and his third single from debut album ‘Bring You Back’, ‘Beat of the Music’ is an uptempo, feel-good summer jam that never fails to get us dancing. While it may not pack the emotional punch of Eldredge’s best songs, it’s an underrated gem in his catalogue that we can listen to happily on repeat.