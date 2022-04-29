Karen Elson ‘Green’ Review

‘Green’ differs considerably in tone from Karen Elson’s previous solo work. ‘The Ghost Who Walks’ and ‘Double Roses’ were works of dark, moody, gothic alt-country. ‘Green’, in contrast, is much a brighter work, with a tone that evokes the folk-rock of the ’60s. Press materials mention she’d be listening to a lot of Joni Mitchell, and that seems like the strongest reference for this album both sonically and lyrically. If it’s not quite at Mitchell’s level of divine mastery, it’s still an excellent album, and shares its models gift for elevating what could be banal or even cloying material to the level of engaging art.

Elson says, “The album was written to feel like medicine in the form of a bottle of sunshine.” This has the potential to be very grating if not done carefully. Take, for instance, “Fergus in the Sun,” a song about Elson’s cat. Songs about pets push easy emotional buttons, and they can come as cheap attempts. Elson’s doesn’t, though. Her song is genuinely pleasant and enjoyable, and makes you really feel something for this animal. It doesn’t feel like a ploy for, as they would say in the wrestling business, a “cheap pop.” (Kathleen Edwards still owes me for traumatizing me over the death of her dog.)

Having some knowledge of the artist makes “Modern Love” a bit of a hard sell. It’s difficult to feel a lot of sympathy for the problem’s a model faces in her love life; this may or may not be fair, but it’s just a fact that most people, including myself, feel this way. If this song feels a little flat, it’s not because of any flaw in the writing or performance, but it might be because of the prejudices that the audience brings to it. Credit: Emily Dorio

Elson brought in cowriters on this album, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, and their influence helped shape the album in a brighter, more pop-oriented direction. “My Sparrow,” which opens the album is as warm a song as Elson has composed. The themes of renewal are renewal are repeated on the title track, “Green,” which Elson describes as like a nursery rhyme.

“Broken Shadow,” the album’s second track, is its most autobiographical track, and its strongest. It’s no coincidence that, at its starkest point, this album is at its strongest; Elson still does the same things best. “Wishing Well,” while not as heavy, is similarly on that side as far as the entirety of the album, and its treatment of romantic longing is quite strong. It didn’t feel like it had the same weaknesses as “Modern Love.”

The saccharine sweetness of “Lightning Strikes” is carried off by the power of the imagery, while “Look Over Your Shoulder” does a great job of balancing the heartache of the past few years with a sense of fellowship and moving forward. The album’s key track might be “Silver Lining,” which digs into Elson’s sense of new beginnings, both musically and personally, and is a statement of purpose both for this album and for her career.

‘Green’ may not be the Karen Elson album anyone was expecting. It’s a lot brighter and warmer than anything she’s done, but it’s every bit as good, even if it’s a bit different.

Tracklist: 1. My Sparrow 2. Broken Shadow 3. Green 4. Modern Love 5. Wishing Well 6. Lightning Strikes 7. Silver Lining 9. Fergus in the Sun Label: Big Yellow Dog Purchase: Karen Elson ‘Green’ Album