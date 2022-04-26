‘The Gray Man’ – take a look at the first images from Ryan Gosling’s new Netflix movie

The first images have been released for Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming action film ‘The Gray Man’.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze, and it’s based on the book series ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Credit: Netflix

The film is written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

It is produced by Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. The executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

‘The Gray Man’ will open in select UK cinemas on 15th July and arrive on Netflix on 22nd July 2022.