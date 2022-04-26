‘DI Ray’ starring Parminder Nagra to air on ITV in May

Four-part drama ‘DI Ray’, written by Maya Sondhi (‘Line of Duty’) will air on ITV over four consecutive nights from 2nd to 5th May 2022.

The series stars Parminder Nagra (‘Bend It Like Beckham’), Gemma Whelan, Jamie Bamber, Maanuv Thiara and Ian Puleston-Davies.

Set in Birmingham, DI Ray introduces us to Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.

Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she

suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime.

Rachita is more than up for the task, but what she didn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis her whole life.

Screenwriter Maya Sondhi commented: “This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman. It’s only in the past 10 years or so I’ve really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my

story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate.”

‘DI Ray’ begins on Monday 2nd May at 9pm on ITV.