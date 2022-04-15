Current trends among gamers regarding gaming hardware

These days trends and tendencies are flooding in from all directions. It is no longer the domain of changing seasons or years.

New products hit the market every second. It is no different in the gaming and hardware manufacturing world! New applications, ways of playing, devices and ideas are the everyday reality of the gaming world! It can be hard to keep track of it all! The possibilities are so vast and the pace so fast that even the most dedicated gamers do not know how to keep up with it all. Luckily for you, you do not have to! Because you have us!

And today we are going to introduce you to the latest trends in the gaming world that we think are most worthy of your attention. Let’s get started!

What trends can we identify above all?

The rapid development of technology, especially in terms of processors and graphics chips, will mean that big-budget games released in the next few years will increasingly resemble feature-length films with real actors rather than computer-generated images, even more. Virtual reality (VR) technology also looks set to grow in leaps and bounds. Increasingly advanced virtual reality technology enables immersion in a digital world, and games are striving to achieve the greatest possible realism, immersion and ultimate gaming experience. Besides, the most important trend in the industry, the development of VR technology, will be the progressive personalisation of gaming equipment. Individuality is what counts nowadays! And it’s no different in the gaming world, as we can see even today! In 2021, phrases such as “custom ps5 controller” or “ps5 controllers modifications” were some of the most popular searches when it came to gaming accessories, and for good reason. And what’s more? Something that sounds like an idea taken straight out of a sci-fi movie like Star Trek! We are of course talking about mind-controlled games! You read that correctly! Granted, it will be many years before games of this type take their place on the gaming market, but there’s no denying that there’s a good chance this is how gaming of the future will be.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Modification and personalisation reign supreme in the gaming world

We will start with one of the most interesting trends, in our opinion, when it comes to gaming hardware, which affects most industries. What are we talking about? Well, do you know why custom ps5 controllers are so popular? Because we live in a time when creativity and new ways to express yourself and your personality rule not only in people’s lives, but entire industries. That’ s why Xbox or modded ps5 controllers are so in demand, and companies like AimControllers are making fortunes from their hard work. What is it that people find so appealing about modding? Well, good quality ps5 controllers are fine, but a custom ps5 controller can be packed with extra features and capabilities that help you gain an edge in your games, improve your gaming experience and get to the professional level of gaming quickly! In our opinion, this means that console gaming is entering a whole new level. It’s no longer just about novelty, it’s about quality and personalisation! So if you haven’t done so, take advantage of the cool companies on offer and create your own Xbox series x controller, or this one for Sony!

Chi.Mind – the future of games straight from science fiction films

Chi.Mind is a kind of state-of-the-art neuro-play. Thanks to miniaturised EEG technology it becomes possible to read subtle brain signals and translate them into computer language. Then it’s just fun. Through the power of concentration, objects in the game can be controlled, thus participating in an extraordinary entertainment experience that takes place only in the head. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it? We think so! But we are not alone in this opinion, as apparently every month more and more companies are investing in this unusual gaming technology!

Virtual reality as top trend in the gaming world

Virtual reality involves the use of multimedia to create a computer vision of objects, spaces and scenarios. This may be representative of real world elements, such as computer simulations, as well as completely fictional ones, for instance computer games. VR stands as one of the highly acclaimed developments of our time! And although it seemed that the popularisation of this kind of technology would be swifter, it is still going quite fast. The concept of this technology is constantly refined, be it with more modern hardware solutions or better software. The VR market is growing every day, the number of users using headset is increasing, and this is unlikely to change in the upcoming years.

These are all the top trends when it comes to the gaming world in the coming years. We’ve tried to pick out the ones we’re already seeing today, like modifications to Xbox and PS5 controllers, as well as the ones we expect to conquer the world in the next few years. And what would you add to this list?