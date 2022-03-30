‘The Contractor’ – watch Chris Pine and Eddie Marsan in a new clip

A new clip has been released for ‘The Contractor’, a new film arriving on Prime Video in May.

Involuntarily discharged from the Army, special forces sergeant James Harper (Chris Pine) lands a contract with a private underground military force. When his very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Alongside Pine the film stars Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss, Amira Casar and Kiefer Sutherland. It is directed by Tarik Saleh.

In the newly released clip titled ‘Safe’, Virgil (Marsan) tries to convince James to rest after he suffers some serious injuries. You can watch the clip at the top of this article.

‘The Contractor’ is released in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video on 6th May 2022.