Adopt Me Reveal All the Pets From The New Woodland Egg

With less than a day to go until the launch, the team at Adopt Me have just released the full details of the new woodlands egg. The egg itself will go live on 17/03/22 and will replace the mythic egg in the gumball machine. Once the eggs change over the mythic egg will be gone forever so if you are still trying to complete your collection of mythic pets you need to move fast!

The woodland egg will contain eight new pets including two new legendary pets. To complement the woodland egg Adopt Me is also releasing a limited-time premium camping bundle that contains some really cool camping themed gear including an awesome looking tent plus a marshmallow stand.

Check out the slider below to get a closer view of each of the new pets and the highlights from the camping gear:

Bullfrog: Common Credit: Uplift Games