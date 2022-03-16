Connect with us

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All the Pets From The New Woodland Egg

Less than 24 hours to go!

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

With less than a day to go until the launch, the team at Adopt Me have just released the full details of the new woodlands egg. The egg itself will go live on 17/03/22 and will replace the mythic egg in the gumball machine. Once the eggs change over the mythic egg will be gone forever so if you are still trying to complete your collection of mythic pets you need to move fast!

The woodland egg will contain eight new pets including two new legendary pets. To complement the woodland egg Adopt Me is also releasing a limited-time premium camping bundle that contains some really cool camping themed gear including an awesome looking tent plus a marshmallow stand.

Check out the slider below to get a closer view of each of the new pets and the highlights from the camping gear:

Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Bullfrog: Common

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games
Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Advertisement



