Movies Every Poker Enthusiast Must Watch

It’s safe to say that poker is the most popular card game in the world. Even people who don’t know anything about casino and card games, know about poker.

If you love to play poker and you plan on playing it at one of the new online casinos for UK players, you should watch poker movies to get inspired.

There are a lot of good poker movies, but today, we are going to talk about the essential films every poker enthusiast simply must watch. Here they are.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

Many young people are skeptical when it comes to old movies. However, rest assured that some of the best movies were filmed in the 1960s simply because that was the time when Hollywood started making movies that were similar to the ones we see today. One of the best poker movies from that time is definitely ‘The Cincinnati Kid’. This is a story about a poker rookie who is trying to prove himself by playing against the master of the game. The movie is beautifully directed by Norman Jewison and a lot of movie experts consider this movie to be one of the best ones when it comes to the lavish career of Steve McQueen.

California Split (1974)

If you’re looking for a beautiful and honest story about poker and gambling, then you should definitely watch ‘California Split’. The movie tells the story of Bill and Charlie, played by George Segal and Elliott Gould, who meet in a poker game and realize they may be good friends. The two of them decide to become professional gamblers. The story is set back in the 1970s in America. When it comes to gambling movies, the film critics regard ‘California Split’ as one of the best.

Casino Royale (2006)

You may not have expected to find a James Bond movie on this list, but ‘Casino Royale’ definitely deserves to be mentioned. It’s safe to say that this James Bond story is a lot different than most and the main reason for that is the fact that almost the entire movie takes place at the poker table. If you are a true poker enthusiast, you will definitely appreciate the attention to detail in this movie. Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen are simply wonderful in this film. One thing’s for sure, you will definitely feel like playing poker after watching James Bond in a tuxedo at the poker table. Don’t drink too much martini if you want to win the game.