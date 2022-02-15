Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The King

TV

Sky unveils first look at Italian drama series ‘The King’

Luca Zingaretti leads the cast of the eight-part series.

Published

Sky has released the official trailer for their upcoming eight-part Italian drama ‘The King’.

Directed by Giuseppe Gagliardi (‘1992’, ‘1993’, ‘1994’, ‘Non Uccidere’), ‘The King’ will air on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW in April, reinforcing Sky’s commitment to providing customers with premium original drama from across Europe.

‘The King’ sees Luca Zingaretti (‘Inspector Montalbano’) in the role of the controversial prison boss Bruno Testori, who rules the San Michele penitentiary with his own special set of laws. Whilst Testori’s life outside the prison may have gone wrong, inside San Michele he dominates as ‘The King’. Ruthless with those who deserve it and unexpectedly compassionate with others, Testori always follows the principles of his own distorted and obscure morals. When the kingdom risks crumbling, threatened by imminent danger, Bruno will have to fight the most difficult of wars.

Joining the cast alongside Zingaretti is Isabella Ragonese (‘Lei mi parla ancora’, ‘Rocco Schiavone’, ‘Il padre d’Italia’), as a prison police agent of San Michele, Anna Bonaiuto (‘Loro’, ‘Napoli velata’, ‘Mio fratello è figlio unico’), who plays the role of the Public Prosecutor investigating the network of illegal activity, Barbora Bobulova (‘Scialla!’, ‘Cuori puri’, ‘Cuore sacro’), the former wife of Testori and Giorgio Colangeli (‘Il divo’, ‘Speravo de morì prima’, ‘Un posto sicuro’) playing Laccarino, a prison warden and loyal friend of Bruno Testori.

‘The King’ is produced by Sky Studios with Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, together with Wildside – both Fremantle companies – and in collaboration with Zocotoco. The story of ‘The King’ is written by Stefano Bises, Peppe Fiore, Bernardo Pellegrini, Massimo Reale and Davide Serino.

‘The King’ will debut on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW in April.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

4 days ago
The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog

Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The Netflix film picks up 12 nominations.

7 days ago
Hairspray Hairspray

Arts

‘Hairspray’ at Bromley Churchill Theatre review

National tour hits all the right notes.

7 days ago
Three Floors Up Three Floors Up

Film

‘Cinema Made In Italy’ returning in March

Find out what films will be showing.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you