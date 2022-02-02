‘No Exit’ coming to Disney+ this month – watch the trailer

Suspense thriller ‘No Exit’ from 20th Century Studios is coming to Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK and Ireland on 25th February 2022.

The film stars Havana Rose Liu (‘Mayday’), Danny Ramirez (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’), David Rysdahl (‘Nine Days’), Dale Dickey (‘Winter’s Bone’), Mila Harris (‘Young Dylan’) and Dennis Haysbert (‘Breakthrough’).

In ‘No Exit’, Havana Rose Liu makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers.

When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

The film is directed by Damien Power (‘Killing Ground’) from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’) based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (‘The Queen’s Gambit’).

Take a look at the poster below and the trailer at the top of this article: