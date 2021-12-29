Before we got the chance to read and follow some of the best Burning Crusade Power Leveling guides, we learned stuff ourselves. Indeed, one of the most remarkable features we get to see when we play any Role-Playing Games (RPGs) is seeing how our champion becomes a legend. After you manage to complete the cosmetics (how it looks) and the name, you’ll soon find yourself how it starts. Like any fantasy game, your character begins with almost no knowledge about their capabilities and learns to use their weapons.

At the same time, through tutorials, you’ll find yourself learning how the game works and how to use the multiple controls. Overall, through gaming sessions, your champion and you will familiarize with Azeroth and how to overcome any challenge.

Indeed, depending on your knowledge in the genre or WoW Classic TBC, this “mastery” might become simple/complicated. Still, no matter your current understanding of video games, articles like this can help any player. Most noteworthy, within this guide, you’ll find an estimate of how long it will take to reach the end-game.

How Long Does It Take to Reach Max Level in WoW Classic TBC?

On average, it takes around eight days to reach the highest level in WoW Classic TBC. Sometimes it could take more; other times, less. Overall, it depends on certain variables that involve you as a player. In World of Warcraft, you can find differences that make an impact in your journey, like: