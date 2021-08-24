Robbie Williams to Release his first two studio albums on Vinyl for the first time

Robbie Williams will release his first two studio albums – ‘Life Thru A Lens’ and ‘I’ve Been Expecting You’ – on vinyl for the first time on 24th September 2021.

Fans can get their hands on a special edition white vinyl of ‘Life Thru A Lens’ and aquamarine for ‘I’ve Been Expecting You’ exclusively at https://umc.lnk.to/RobbieWilliamsLP.

Both albums have been newly mastered at Abbey Road Studios, are pressed on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl and housed in gatefold sleeves, reproducing the original distinctive artwork. They come with download codes.

‘Life Thru A Lens’ was originally released in 1997 and it was William’s debut solo album following his departure from Take That. It took almost six months to top the charts and has been certified 8x Platinum for UK sales in excess of 2 million copies.

The album features the hits ‘Old Before I Die’, ‘Lazy Days’, ‘South of the Border’, ”Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Angels’.

‘I’ve Been Expecting You’ was released in 1998 and it topped the charts, going on to be certified 10x Platinum for UK sales in excess of 2.5 million. It features the number one hits ‘Millennium’ and ‘She’s The One’, along with hits ‘No Regrets’ and ‘Strong’.

The track lists for the albums are:

Life Thru A Lens

Side A

1. Lazy Days

2. Life Thru A Lens

3. Ego A Go-Go

4. Angels

5. South of the Border

6. Old Before I Die

Side B

1. One Of God’s Better People

2. Let Me Entertain You

3. Killing Me

4. Clean

5. Baby Girl Window

‘I’ve Been Expecting You’

Side A

1. Strong

2. No Regrets

3. Millennium

4. Phoenix From The Flames

5. Win Some Lose Some

6. Grace

Side B

1. It’s Only Us

2. Heaven From Here

3. Karma Killer

4. She’s The One

5. Man Machine

6. These Dreams