Square Enix Launches A 25th Anniversary ‘Tomb Raider’ Website

The iconic game is marking its big anniversary.

Published

Tomb Raider
Credit: Square Enix

In honour of ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th anniversary, Square Enix has developed a website that will be used to celebrate the franchise throughout the year. The platform will feature exhilarating content, not to mention several surprises and exposes on future projects of the franchise. ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary website already displays neat features honouring the series, one of which is a reimagined box art of the original 1996 ‘Tomb Raider’ video game.

According to Brenoch Adams, the Franchise Art Director, he aimed to modernize the iconic Lara Croft’s look without veering off in a different direction. In the new image, Lara Croft’s wardrobe, general pose, and position on the cover has been updated. Adams was also keen to state that maintaining Lara Croft’s center position was key in preventing further deviations from the original art.

Since the release of the original video game, the ‘Tomb Raider’ franchise has had a great run, inspiring films like ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ and ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life’, which Simon West and Jan de Bont directed, respectively. The franchise has also inspired the upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ anime series, which will debut on Netflix. ‘Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs’ slot game that’s available in some of the best online casinos like CasinoLab.

Tomb Raider
Credit: Square Enix

According to Scot Amos, the head of Crystal Dynamics studio, for the past 25 years, Lara Croft has developed into a cultural icon with fans worldwide. In the same span of years, ‘Tomb Raider’ has proven to be more than just a game. That is why the team decided to make the ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary special, especially for the Tomb Raider community. However, establishing ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary website does not necessarily mean ‘Tomb Raider’ is one of the games to expect in 2022, even though that might be the case.

Square Enix stated in a press release that ‘Tomb Raider’ fans should look forward to numerous announcements throughout the year. Many of the fans are already speculating that one of those announcements is a new ‘Tomb Raider’ game. That is after Crystal Dynamics hinted that they plan to merge the original games and reboot the trilogy. The ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary website is already crawling with extensive explanations of artifacts, relics, and other items from the series to keep fans active and updated.

The ‘Tomb Raider’ content and announcements will get made sequentially to streamline the whole process. Also, with the ‘Tomb Raider’s 25th-anniversary website, players have a central place where they will get every ‘Tomb Raider’ news and releases for the rest of the year, thus simplifying the accessibility of every ‘Tomb Raider’ information.

