The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

Published

Spice Girls
Credit: Universal Music

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their record-breaking debut single ‘Wannabe’ this week.

Today a new EP was released digitally featuring the number one smash along with a dance remix, the original demo of the song and unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’. As Spice fever grips the world once again, we’ve put together the Ultimate Spice Girls Poll.

Take your time and make your choice carefully across several different questions covering Spice Girls and solo Spice releases.

Get voting!!

Who is your favourite Spice Girl?

What is your favourite Spice Girls album?

What's your favourite Spice Girls single?

What is your favourite Spice Girls B-side?

What's your favourite Spice Girls tour/live show?

What's your favourite solo Spice debut album?

What's your favourite Emma Bunton album?

What's your favourite Geri Halliwell album?

What's your favourite Mel B album?

What's your favourite Melanie C album?

