The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their record-breaking debut single ‘Wannabe’ this week.

Today a new EP was released digitally featuring the number one smash along with a dance remix, the original demo of the song and unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’. As Spice fever grips the world once again, we’ve put together the Ultimate Spice Girls Poll.

Take your time and make your choice carefully across several different questions covering Spice Girls and solo Spice releases.

Get voting!!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.