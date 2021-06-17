Carter Faith releases new single ‘Joyride’ – take a listen

Carter Faith has released her new single ‘Joyride’.

The track will feature on her upcoming debut EP ‘Let Love Be Love’, which will be released on 16th July 2021. ‘Joyride’ highlights the passionate feelings that occur when someone is in the “honeymoon phase” of a new relationship.

“‘Joyride’ is the love song for small town daydreamers. Sometimes love feels like a fast car going 100 on an open road all on its own, and all you have to do is just be with each other to experience that magic,” Faith told ‘The Boot’. “This song is about the real stuff, the exciting stuff, feeling young, feeling that passion, and every other good thing that love fills your ribcage with, it’s a joyride.”

After signing to a development deal with Altadena and Pound It Out Loud, Faith recently released her acoustic project ‘The Dusk Sessions’, which showcased her clear, emotion-filled vocals with support from an effectively elegant piano backing.

The recordings included original tracks ‘Leaving Tennessee’ and ‘Easy Pill’, as well as a reimagined version of Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’. After receiving over 9 million streams on her first three releases, Faith is currently in the studio finalizing her upcoming EP.

Faith hails from Davidson, North Carolina and she has opened up for Warner Nashville artist Cole Swindell as well as sharing the stage with RaeLynn, Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Schmidt.