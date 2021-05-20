Jordan Davis – ‘Buy Dirt’ EP review

Since the release of his number one debut single ‘Singles You Up’, Jordan Davis has established himself as one of the leading male stars of the Country music genre. His 2018 debut album ‘Home State’ solidified his status as an artist to watch, spawning additional hits ‘Take It From Me’ and ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’. In 2020 Davis released his six-track self-titled EP and a year on from that, he’s back with brand-new EP ‘Buy Dirt’.

‘Buy Dirt’ features 8 tracks including ‘Almost Maybes’, his current single that appeared on his self-titled EP too. The EP opens with the short John Prine-inspired ‘Blow Up Your TV’ before moving the listener onto more familiar territory. Across the next seven tracks, Davis continues to build his reputation as one of the most consistent artists in the genre right now. The title track, which features Luke Bryan, is one of the album’s highlights and a moment to enjoy Davis’ talents with less of the polished production we’ve become accustomed to from modern Country music. The gentle acoustic riff perfectly complements his soulful vocal, and having Bryan on the track adds further weight to the idea that Davis is the next big star of Country music.

Fans have already heard the catchy ‘Need To Not’ and the midtempo soulful Country jam ‘Lose You’. Both songs are strong examples of why Davis has resonated so well with Country radio and fans of the genre. He may straddle traditional and contemporary, but he does so expertly appealing to fans of both styles in the process. The punchy ‘Drink Had Me’ is one you can turn up loud as the weather hits up and crack open a cold one to, while the moodier ‘I Still Smoked’ adds a little electric guitar for an edgier side.

Closing track ‘Trying’ is built around an acoustic riff and for me, it’s the finest moment on the EP. I like it when I can really hear Davis’ voice and he’s never sounded better than he does here. As the steady beat kicks in, Davis’ vocal gains intensity and this could well be my favourite song I’ve heard from him yet.

‘Buy Dirt’ is another solid release from Jordan Davis. It may not radically shake up the formula that got him this far but it didn’t need to. Davis sticks to his strengths and these songs sit perfectly next to those from his self-titled EP. This is music designed to be played in arenas and stadiums, and as the world is opening up again it shouldn’t be long before he’s performing it in both.

Credit: Snakefarm Records

Track listing: 1. Blow Up Your TV 2. Buy Dirt feat. Luke Bryan 3. Need to Not 4. Drink Had Me 5. Lose You 6. Almost Maybes 7. I Still Smoked 8. Trying Record label: Snakefarm Records Release date: 21st May 2021 Buy ‘Buy Dirt’ EP now