James Bond: A British Classic

Everyone has definitely heard about James Bond and the 007 series of movies. The name has become synonymous with secret agents and it is one of the most popular movie franchises in history. The fictional character is well known as a British icon.

Covering the span of over 60 years, the movies were first inspired by the books of Ian Fleming. Fleming wrote twelve novels and two collections of short stories that followed the adventures of James Bond, a British Secret Service agent.

The Bond films are also renowned for many features, including the music, with certain theme songs having received Academy Award nominations on multiple occasions and two wins. Other very important elements of these movies are the cars that Bond drives, his guns and all of the gadgets which are supplied to him. All of the women that Bond has relationships with are also usually important to the story, being referred to as “Bond girls”.

Some of the Best

With 26 movies in total in this series you would be hard pressed to make an accurate list of some of the best among them. But we’re going to try and give you a quick synopsis for some of the most widely popular James Bond films.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Clearly one of the best films with Sean Connery in the role of our beloved secret agent. It also introduced one of the most popular villains in film history, chief of the Spectre criminal organization, Blofeld, played by Donald Pleasance.

The main focus of the story is a fictional event in which American and Russian spacecraft have gone missing, leaving each of the superpowers with suspicions that the other is to blame. This is only reinforced by the ongoing Cold War. While the world teeters on the brink of nuclear war, James Bond is sent to investigate and uncover this sinister global conspiracy.

Goldfinger (1964)

Another very popular film in the series that also stars Sean Connery, Goldfinger gave us one of the most infamous lines in movie history. We are of course talking about the “I expect you to die, mister Bond” scene. That single line has been spoofed and reused for comedic effect by multiple films and has become synonymous with the Bond series of movies.

The plot revolves around the powerful tycoon Auric Goldfinger and his operation nicknamed Grand Slam which is a scheme aimed at raiding Fort Knox and obliterating the world economy in a single move. James Bond is the only man that can put a stop to this (obviously), which he does by overcoming a multitude of interesting adversaries.

Live and Let Die (1973)

The first movie to star Roger Moore, Live and Let Die is known as one of the campier movies in the series. It takes a lot of liberties when it comes to some of the characters and even introduces some supernatural elements into the movie which was a clear shift in tone compared to the other movies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The plot revolved around Bond investigating the murders of three agents of MI6. While doing this he quickly uncovers a global plot perpetrated by Dr. Kananga and his heroin smuggling operation. While clearly not one of the best movies in the series, it did achieve a status symbol as one of the weirder movies starring James Bond.

GoldenEye (1995)

This is the movie that brought back the series from the brink of death, and many attribute this to Pierce Brosnan and how he aptly portrayed a smooth yet deadly Bond. It also introduced Dame Judi Dench as M and an award winning musical performance by Tina Turner.

The focus of the story is a powerful satellite system that has fallen into the wrong hands, an exMI6 agent (played by Sean Bean) who wants to use its immensely destructive force to obliterate Earth. While squaring off against his former ally, Bond also had to deal with Xenia Onatopp, a female assassin who tries to seduce and kill him.

Spectre (2015)

The latest Bond movie starring the widely popular Daniel Craig, Spectre pretty much reimagines the character of Blofeld (now played by Christoph Waltz). He is still the leader of the criminal organization Spectre which is now focused on destroying James Bond.

The core of the story surrounds Bond in his efforts to uncover the conspiracy surrounding Spectre and finding out why exactly Blofeld wants revenge on him. The movie also stars Monica Bellucci as the wife of an infamous criminal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Casino Royale (2006)

This is the first movie to star Daniel Craig as James Bond which was an immense success for the series. Daniel Craig is nowadays considered one of the best Bond actors, with the perfect mix of a gentleman that doesn’t shy away from bloody encounters.

The main villain of the movie is Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), an international criminal that funds terrorist organizations from the shadows. Bond will have to face this evil mastermind in a game of poker which has become one of the most popular scenes in any movie to date that involves poker and games of chance.

If you’re in need of some excitement in your life, you can get bundles of it by visiting an online casino and trying out your luck at the poker tables. While you won’t be squaring off against an international criminal mastermind, the excitement will still be palpable as you place bets and try to bluff your way to the top.

Conclusion

James Bond has become a legend that will go down in the history books as the classiest, coolest, and most skilled secret agent Britain has ever seen. The character himself has become a timeless icon that inspires people the world over to create spin-off, games, and all kinds of other products in the name of this legendary hero.