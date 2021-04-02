Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kezia Gill to release new single ‘The Mess I Made’ this Month

The UK singer-songwriter has a new track coming later this month.

Published

Kezia Gill
Credit: Kezia Gill

UK singer-songwriter Kezia Gill will release new single ‘The Mess I Made’ featuring Sarah Jory on 16th April 2021.

The song was written by Gill and recorded and produced by Ben Haynes at Haynes Music Productions. It was mastered by Justin Cortelyou at Soul Train Studios in Nashville.

‘The Mess I Made’ is the title track from her upcoming EP, due to be released in the summer.

Having released music under the umbrella of “Country”, this new music see’s Gill exploring a more ‘Americana’ sound, embracing her natural bluesy voice. The song features elements of Country, Rock and Blues.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sarah Jory plays guitars on the track and fans can expect ripping guitar solos to complement Gill’s raw and powerful vocal.

‘The Mess I Made’ will be available to download and stream from 16th April 2021.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Competitions

Win ‘Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob’ on DVD

We've got two copies of the animated feature to give away.

2 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

Three former Miss Congenialities are back to be roasted by the six remaining queens.

6 days ago
Britney Spears Britney Spears

Music

Britney Spears’ ‘Femme Fatale’: Looking Back At The Classic Album 10 Years On

It's been a decade since Britney took us to the dancefloor on her seventh album 'Femme Fatale'

5 days ago
Line Of Duty - 6x02 Line Of Duty - 6x02

TV

‘Line of Duty’ series 6 episode 2 preview

AC-12 suspect a cover-up.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you