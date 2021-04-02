Kezia Gill to release new single ‘The Mess I Made’ this Month

UK singer-songwriter Kezia Gill will release new single ‘The Mess I Made’ featuring Sarah Jory on 16th April 2021.

The song was written by Gill and recorded and produced by Ben Haynes at Haynes Music Productions. It was mastered by Justin Cortelyou at Soul Train Studios in Nashville.

‘The Mess I Made’ is the title track from her upcoming EP, due to be released in the summer.

Having released music under the umbrella of “Country”, this new music see’s Gill exploring a more ‘Americana’ sound, embracing her natural bluesy voice. The song features elements of Country, Rock and Blues.

Sarah Jory plays guitars on the track and fans can expect ripping guitar solos to complement Gill’s raw and powerful vocal.

‘The Mess I Made’ will be available to download and stream from 16th April 2021.