How will a digital world try to mimic our real-world experiences?

We are currently in the midst of a digital revolution that has been ongoing for the last few decades. The digital takeover has marched steadily on for the last 20 to 30 years, but due to recent global events, the past year has seen a much higher adoption rate of digital technology. We are only now starting to get a taste of what the digital revolution will truly be like once digital infrastructure and technology have taken over.

Even though we are steeped in digital technology, it can sometimes be difficult to pinpoint exactly what the changes are and how our society is adapting to a new, digitized world. Below are some of the ways in which the digital world is trying to mimic the experiences we have every day, in order to create a sense of normalcy and comfort, and smooth the transition to digital.

E-commerce and shopping

The areas of e-commerce and online shopping are working to mimic the experience we have when we are walking through a shopping mall, trying on clothing, and trying to find the best deals possible. E-commerce and online shopping have made it easier than ever for thrifty shoppers to scan through entire websites looking for the best offers and to take advantage of seasonal bargains or singular promotions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Augmented reality and virtual reality – AR and VR – have also been deployed to help shoppers to better visualize their purchases. Some websites will help shoppers to see what they would look like while wearing a particular pair of eyeglasses, or to see how a certain type of sofa might look in their living room. These technologies are still new, but it is likely that they will become increasingly popular as more people gain access to and become comfortable with using AR and VR technology.

Online gambling and new ways to play

If you have never tried an online casino, you will very likely be surprised to find just how similar they are to their brick-and-mortar counterparts. There are many online casinos in UK like Rizk which offer a range of different types of live dealer games to choose from. These live dealer games allow players to join a table with other players who they can play against, and engage with live dealers. The live dealer games are becoming increasingly popular because they give gamblers the same fun and excitement as a game played in person, but they can be enjoyed from the comfort of a couch at any time of the day or night.

Many of the online gambling games found on online casino platforms are very different from those you might find on a casino floor. Online casinos have much more diverse game libraries than brick-and-mortar casinos, and the gameplay on many of the games – especially slot games – is much more exciting and engrossing than casino games played on the casino floor. It is hardly surprising that the online casino industry is surging in popularity and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Marketing and entertainment

Although marketing in the real world is very different from digital marketing, it still serves the same purpose. Advertising companies are trying to make sure that you are shown a product or service that you would actually be interested in, and strive to give you the chance to discover brands and companies that you might enjoy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The entertainment industry has also seen a transition into the digital realm over the last few years. Many blockbuster films that would have had major theatre releases are now being released on streaming platforms such as Disney+. The industry has historically been resistant to release films via streaming platforms but the entertainment industry has started to realize that streaming is necessary in order to capture a consumer base.

The fintech revolution

Online payment platforms such as PayPal have now been around for a number of decades. However, there are new fintech companies that are taking steps to ensure that you will soon be able to complete nearly every banking and investment transaction online. Banks such as Revolut, N26 and Monzo allow customers to set up a bank account, verify their identity and use their accounts without ever having to visit a physical bank – something that would have been virtually unheard of just a decade ago.

There is now also a host of different micro-investment companies that allow small traders with minimal funds the opportunity to invest in companies through apps and online banks. Although this may seem like a major advancement, we are still only seeing the early days of the transition to digital banking and financial services.