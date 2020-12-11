Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’: get your first look at Luke Evans in ITV’s new series

The miniseries is coming to ITV soon.

Published

The Pembrokeshire Murders
Credit: World Productions / ITV

ITV has released a series of first-look images for upcoming three-part mini-series ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders‘.

Starring Luke Evans (‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘The Alienist’), ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ is based on the murders committed by Welsh serial killer John Cooper. Evans plays the role of Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins who, in 2006, reopened two unsolved 1980s murder cases linked with a string of burglaries.

Keith Allen plays John Cooper aka The Bullseye Killer, nicknamed so because it was a police review of a 1989 episode of ‘Bullseye’ that led to him finally being caught. The series also stars Alexandria Riley as DI Ella Richards.

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ is written by Nick Stevens and executive produced by Simon Heath.

Take a look at the newly released images in our gallery below:

Credit: World Productions / ITV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ is coming to ITV soon.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The costumes for the new series have been unveiled.

5 days ago
Jonathan Antoine Jonathan Antoine

Music

Premiere: watch Jonathan Antoine’s video for ‘These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)’

Get your first look at the classical star's new video.

16 hours ago
Mariah Carey Mariah Carey

Music

Mariah Carey debuts ‘Oh Santa!’ remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' is on Apple TV+ now.

7 days ago
Ethan Payne Ethan Payne

EF Country

Ethan Payne releases new single ‘Spin’

The 'American Idol' alum has a new track out.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you