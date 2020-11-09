Top Gifts for Gamers This Christmas

When it comes to buying gifts for Christmas, what do you get for the gamer in your life? If you just go ahead and get them a game, without checking ahead of time what to get, then the chances are that it will be the wrong game, they might already have it, could have completed it already, or it is just an old version which is so not 2020. The good news is that getting a well-judged gaming accessory could be the alternative. Not only could it help to provide hours of fun and enjoyment, but it could also help to make them better at gaming too.

With that in mind, here are some favourite picks of things that can be good for gamer gifts this Christmas, without having to spend a fortune. Of course, you could still look out for the top video games coming in late 2020 as an option, but often checking first what they want is advised. Otherwise, here are some gamer gift ideas that will bring hours of entertainment in the next few months ahead.

Virtual Reality Headset

If your gaming recipient is a real game enthusiast, then there is a good chance that they haven’t embraced all that is virtual reality yet. VR has been something that has felt quite aloof for a while, and something that was quite niche, as well as being pricey. However, there are more options out there today to choose from, that can be much more affordable, much like the Oculus brand. If you are looking for a standalone headset, then that can be a good option when it comes to choosing a gift. If you look for one with good quality visuals, and that is ideally wire-free, then it can be a good way to get into gaming and VR, but without having to compromise on quality of the gaming experience.

Old-School Mini Console

Vintage and throwback aren’t just for your Instagram photos; mini games consoles, reminiscent of years past are all the rage right now. One of the best ones out there is the Sega Genesis Mini, which is just like having a Sega Mega Drive, just in a smaller version. If your gift recipient is someone who has been gaming for a while, and is a person of a certain age, then this can be a stellar choice as a gift. Not only do they get something to play with, but they get the throwback and vintage feels that come with nostalgia for a games console like this. You can get some of the classic games for it too, and the good news is that the price tag for it all is really reasonable.

Gaming Headset

If you have a gamer in your life, then they may already have a gaming headset in their life. It can be used to talk to other plays, usually their own friends who are all online at the same time, making it for a social experience at the same time as a gaming one. If they don’t have one, then it can be a good choice for a gift this Christmas. If you look for a wireless one, then it can make wearing it much easier, as well as choosing one that works for a variety of consoles (unless you know the specific console that they use). For any game, whether with a console or online, this kind of thing can make a great gift. With immersive sound as well as chatting to other players, it can make the whole gaming experience much more enjoyable. If you live with a gamer and want to eliminate the sounds from a game, then it can be a benefit in that way too; the gift that keeps on giving.

Gaming Mouse

Not all gamers are going to be console gamers. So if the gamer in your life is a PC gamer, then getting them something like a gaming mouse can be a good gift idea, and shows that you do really care. Having a good mouse is of utmost importance, but for gaming, you can’t just get away with any old style of PC mouse. Looking for one that is wireless is a must, as well as looking for one that gives you a low-latency mouse, ones that can be charged wirelessly, as well as one that can store profiles for a variety of games and settings, can really help. Many gaming mouses come with a charging mat, which can be helpful, as gamers don’t want to have to think about whether something is charged or not; they just want to get on and use it.

PC Gaming keyboard

As well as getting the best kind of mouse for PC gaming, having a keyboard is part of it all too, because PC gaming isn’t going to only work well with a fast mouse, you do need to have a little more, which includes having a great keyboard. Look for a modern and up-to-date keyboard, because then it will be able to store gaming profiles. A gaming keyboard like the Cherry MX Speed RGB can be a good choice, because it not only functions well, but looks good too. And even if you don’t understand it all, your gaming recipient will be grateful for the mechanical key switches that a keyboard like that comes with.

Credit: Pixabay

SSD Storage

It can seem a little deep and perhaps a little dull as a gift, but getting some storage for a gamer can actually be something that can make any gamer’s day. If they are someone who plays games on a PC, then it will give them some fast reading and writing speeds around anywhere, as well as helping everything to load up much more quickly, when data and storage is stored up elsewhere. If they are someone who has already jumped on the PS5 train, then this is where it can come in really handy. Using an SSD drive, like a WD_Blac SN850 NVMe SSD drive, is fast enough to be used as some expandable storage for the brand new gaming console. So definitely worth a shot, if they have a lot of games and data to store.

Gaming Speakers

If you want to help to create a really immersive environment for your gamer, then getting some speakers for them can be a good gift this Christmas. Razer makes a lot of gaming hardware, and they have a good choice of speakers too. Look for ones that deliver plenty of punch in terms of sound, as that will really help to immerse gamers into the games that they are playing, and be part of those unique worlds. There are even one of their speakers that have ambient lighting, which can help to take the whole gaming experience to another level, with the lights and sounds.

Smart Lighting

To help to create a fun environment to play in, how about helping them out with a smart lighting system? One like Nanoleaf can be a good idea, as it is fully-customisable, with some wall mounted panels, to create different shapes and lighting effects. These can also work with games to change colour based on the sounds of the game, so it is a really fun thing for any gamer, and definitely not something that they would think to buy for themselves.

What is your top choice here? Is there anything you will be adding to your own wishlist for Christmas? It would be great to hear what you think.