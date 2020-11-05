What Is A QR Code: All the Stats, Facts, and Data You’ll Ever Need to Know

How can you maintain control of your products in the digital world?

Learning about QR Codes could be a worthwhile investment that can see your business building momentum quickly, all through the use of dots and squares. The mind boggles how this is now the preferred way of sharing information by pop groups, magazines – the list is endless.

Finding the right solution that doesn’t cost a fortune is your first step to capturing the market’s attention. You can do this by using QR Codes – digital tags that link your product, document to the primary source, allowing you to anchor your items to a central source – the digital realms.

What is a QR Code?

A QR Code enables the end-user to take a piece of information from a transitory media source and adding it to your mobile phone or digital media. The use of QR codes is widely gathering speed, as they appear on billboards, posters, web pages, magazine adverts and anywhere they can hide.

How Do QR Codes Work?

QR Codes comprise of a series of black squares and dots, which represent the digitally encoded information relating to an item you want to promote or essential information. The QR Code works similarly to a barcode on the back of a book.

What Information Can You Put in A QR Code?

The embedded information stored in a QR Code consists of contact details, business data, SMS data, emails, phone numbers, secret codes and plain text. You can gain traction and accelerate your business by using QR Codes to spread the word.

What Happens When You Scan a QR Code?

The camera on a smartphone scans the QR code, and coverts the embedded black squares and dots containing the information, into a scannable image, you can instantly read on your mobile phone.

QR Code Statistics

QR Codes are growing in popularity as an easy method of spreading data and information in the digital domain. The following link will take you to the latest QR Statistics. Seeking out all the avenues opening up across multiple business markets.

Create Your Own QR Code

How do you make a QR Code click this to find out more?

There are many companies now which you can engage to help you create a QR code. You may wish to do this to promote your business or raise your profile, whatever system you choose to you can be assured that it will only add value to you, your products and your company or business.

Conclusion

Think outside the box; look at how you can use QR Codes. They are not the only digital micro wonder; there are many others that you can research and try out.

Watch out, or soon you could be digitised and find yourself turning up as a QR Code somewhere.

But until then be observant and keep your eyes open – see how many QR Codes you can find, seek them out wherever you go—there hiding everywhere, often in the place you least expect.